May 22 (Reuters) - IZEA Inc:

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 19 PERCENT TO $3.9 MILLION

* REVENUE BACKLOG, WHICH INCLUDES UNBILLED BOOKINGS AND UNEARNED REVENUE, WAS $10.3 MILLION AT END OF QUARTER.

