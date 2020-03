BRIEF-IZEA Reports Q4 Loss Per Share $0.07

March 30 (Reuters) - IZEA Worldwide Inc:

* Q4 REVENUE FELL 8 PERCENT TO $5.8 MILLION

* BELIEVES THERE WILL BE NEAR TERM IMPLICATIONS FOR IZEA’S TOP LINE REVENUE FROM COVID-19

* SEEING DELAYS ACROSS MOST INDUSTRIES IN NEW CONTRACTUAL

* IZEA WORLDWIDE - ASSUME SLOWDOWN IN BOTH BOOKINGS AND REVENUE RECOGNITION FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE AND CO TAKING MEASURES TO LESSEN IMPACT ON IZEA

* SEEN MATERIAL DECREASE IN HOSTING COSTS THROUGH IZEAX PLATFORM REFACTORING AND TAPINFLUENCE PLATFORM SHUTDOWN

* IZEA WORLDWIDE- COVID-19 WILL NECESSITATE ACCELERATING MORE RIGID COST CONTROL INITIATIVES

* TAKEN MEASURES INCLUDING HIRING FREEZE AND EMPLOYEE REDUCTIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: