March 24 (Reuters) - IZMIR DEMIR CELIK SANAYI AS:

* IZMIR DEMIR CELIK TO REDUCE NUMBER OF WORKING SHIFTS AT ITS RIBBED BAR PRODUCTION LINES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* IZMIR DEMIR CELIK SEES DAILY REVENUE LOSS WORTH AROUND 3.4 MILLION LIRA DUE TO REDUCTION OF SHIFTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)