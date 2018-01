Jan 26 (Reuters) - Izo-Blok SA:

* H1 2017/2018 OPERATING REVENUE 113.2 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 67.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* H1 2017/2018 EBITDA 11.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 11.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* AFTER TAKING INTO ACCOUNT THE INCOME TAX CHARGES AT THE END OF THE FIRST HALF OF 2017/2018, THE NET LOSS WAS 148,000 ZLOTYS VS PROFIT OF 4.9 MLN ZLOTYS YEAR ON YEAR