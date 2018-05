May 7 (Reuters) - IZOBLOK SA:

* SIGNS AROUND EUR 17.8 MILLION DEAL WITH HANWHA ADVANCED MATERIALS EUROPE S.R.O. BASED IN CZECH REPUBLIC

* UNDER DEAL CO TO DELIVER FOAMED POLYPROPYLENE IN FORM OF EPP GRANULATE FROM MARCH 1, 2019 TILL 2021-END Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)