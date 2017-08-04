BRIEF-J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc enters into definitive agreement to acquire ninety nine restaurant and pub concept

1 Min Read
Aug 4 (Reuters) - J Alexanders Holdings Inc
* J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc enters into definitive agreement to acquire ninety nine restaurant and pub concept
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - J. Alexander's senior leadership team will continue to manage combined company following closing of transaction
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - believe transaction will be significantly accretive to earnings in 2018
* J Alexanders Holdings Inc - in connection with deal, William P. Foley, II is expected to join J. Alexander's board of directors