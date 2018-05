May 3 (Reuters) - J Alexander’s Holdings Inc:

* J. ALEXANDER’s HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR FIRST QUARTER ENDED APRIL 1, 2018

* QTRLY NET SALES IS $61.9 MILLION VERSUS $59.8 MILLION

* ANTICIPATE THAT CO CAN HOLD LINE IN COST OF SALES OVER REMAINDER OF 2018