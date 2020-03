BRIEF-J. Alexander's Holdings Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share Of $0.14

March 13 (Reuters) - J Alexanders Holdings Inc:

* J. ALEXANDER’S HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 29, 2019

* Q4 SALES $63.44 MILLION VERSUS $63.21 MILLION

* J ALEXANDERS HOLDINGS - AVERAGE WEEKLY SAME STORE SALES PER RESTAURANT FOR Q4 OF 2019 WERE DOWN 0.4% TO $114,100 FOR J. ALEXANDER’S/GRILL RESTAURANTS

* J ALEXANDERS - AVERAGE WEEKLY SAME STORE SALES PER RESTAURANT FOR Q4 2019 WERE DOWN 2.0% TO $83,700 FOR STONEY RIVER STEAKHOUSE & GRILL RESTAURANTS

* J ALEXANDERS HOLDINGS - GUEST COUNTS WITHIN SAME STORE BASE AT CO’S STONEY RIVER STEAKHOUSE AND GRILL RESTAURANTS WERE DOWN 1.6% FOR Q4 OF 2019

* J ALEXANDERS - CANNOT PREDICT WITH CERTAINTY HOW ANY ACTIONS TAKEN BY GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS FOR COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAY AFFECT RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2020

* ANTICIPATED SOME SHORT-TERM INTERRUPTION IN GUEST COUNTS FROM CHANGEOVER IN CERTAIN MARKETS

* J ALEXANDERS HOLDINGS - HAS ELECTED NOT TO PROVIDE FORMAL GUIDANCE FOR FISCAL 2020

* REMAIN CAUTIOUSLY OPTIMISTIC THAT IMPACT OF COVID-19 TO TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE WILL BE RELATIVELY SHORT-TERM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: