April 3 (Reuters) - J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd :

* SUPREME COURT SET ASIDE NGT ORDERS ON CO’S BULK DRUGS UNIT

* NGT ORDERS DIRECTED REVOCATION OF ENVIRONMENTAL CLEARANCE, CLOSURE OF UNIT

* SUPREME COURT HAS DIRECTED DEPOSIT OF COMPENSATION OF 100 MILLION RUPEES WITH GPCB