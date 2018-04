April 19 (Reuters) - J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd :

* GOT ORDER FROM POLLUTION CONTROL COMMITTEE DIRECTING CLOSURE OF CO’S FORMULATION MANUFACTURING FACILITY AT DAMAN

* SAYS CO “DOES NOT ACCEPT THE ANALYTICAL RESULTS OBTAINED BY THE SAID AUTHORITY”

* CLOSURE ORDER ON GROUND OF ALLEGED DEVIATION OF STANDARDS OF TREATED WASTE WATER RELEASED FROM ETP OUTLET OF FACILITY