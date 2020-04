April 2 (Reuters) - J B Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Ltd :

* RANITIDINE API VENDORS OF CO ENSURED THAT RANITIDINE SUPPLIED BY THEM MEETS GUIDELINES RELATED TO PRESENCE OF NDMA

* CO CONTINUES TO MARKET RANTAC, FORMULATION OF RANITIDINE, IN INDIA

* HAS TAKEN STEPS TO ENSURE THAT NDMA IN PRODUCT IS WITHIN ACCEPTABLE LIMITS

* COMPANY HAS NOT YET LAUNCHED THIS PRODUCT IN U.S. MARKET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: