BRIEF-J C Penney Chairman And CEO Marvin Ellison To Step Down

May 22 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc:

* JCPENNEY ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF CHAIRMAN AND CEO MARVIN ELLISON

* SENIOR LEADERS TO COLLECTIVELY SERVE AS OFFICE OF CEO

* ELLISON WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR AND CEO THROUGH JUNE 1, HE WILL STEP DOWN FROM HIS POSITION AS CHAIRMAN EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* 4 LEADERS WILL SHARE EQUAL RESPONSIBILITY FOR CO’S OPERATIONS UNTIL NEW CEO IS APPOINTED

* A SEARCH COMMITTEE HAS BEEN FORMED TO CONDUCT A SEARCH FOR A CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AT JCPENNEY

* J C PENNEY - CREATED OFFICE OF CEO, COMPRISED OF CFO, CIO, CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER, CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER & EXECUTIVE VP OF SUPPLY CHAIN