March 14 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc:

* J C PENNEY CO - ON MARCH 12 ENTERED INDENTURE FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $400 MILLION OF 8.625% SENIOR SECURED SECOND PRIORITY NOTES DUE 2025

* J C PENNEY COMPANY SAYS NOTES BEAR INTEREST AT A RATE OF 8.625% PER YEAR AND WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2025