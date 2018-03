March 22 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc:

* J. C. PENNEY ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL EARLY TENDER OFFER RESULTS AND INCREASES TENDER CAPS

* J C PENNEY COMPANY INC - INCREASED TENDER CAP FOR 8.125% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019 FROM $95 MILLION TO $125 MILLION

* J C PENNEY COMPANY - ALSO INCREASED TENDER CAP FOR 5.65% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2020 FROM $225 MILLION TO $250 MILLION