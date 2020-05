BRIEF-J C Penney Says Rationalizing Store Portfolio From 846 Stores To About 604 Stores

May 18 (Reuters) - J C Penney Company Inc:

* J C PENNEY SAYS IT IS RATIONALIZING ITS STORE PORTFOLIO FROM 846 STORES TO ABOUT 604 STORES - PRESENTATION

* J C PENNEY SAYS IT EXPECTS REDUCTION OF CORPORATE OVERHEAD BY MINIMUM OF 25% BY FY 2022 - PRESENTATION

* J C PENNEY COMPANY INC - EXPECT CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $240 MILLION PER YEAR FOR PERIOD FY 2021 - FY 2024

* J C PENNEY COMPANY SAYS WILL STREAMLINE CO’S FOOTPRINT BY ABOUT 30%

* J C PENNEY SAYS IT EXPECTS ADJUSTED EBITDA TO EXCEED $900 MILLION AND REACH 10% OF NET SALES IN FY 2024- PRESENTATION

* J C PENNEY - WHILE SHORT-TERM SALES WILL BE IMPACTED, PROJECT ECOMM CHANNEL TO RETURN TO FY19 TRAJECTORY IN Q2 FY21 & STORES TO STABILIZE BY HOLIDAY FY21

* J C PENNEY SAYS WILL DRIVE DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH IN CO’S DIGITAL FLAGSHIP CHANNEL BY FY21

* J C PENNEY COMPANY INC - EXPECT TO REDUCE SG&A SPEND BY OVER $1 BILLION VERSUS FY19