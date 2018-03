March 27 (Reuters) - J Crew Group Inc:

* QTRLY COMPARABLE COMPANY SALES DECREASED 3%

* QTRLY NET INCOME WAS $36.6 MILLION COMPARED TO $1.1 MILLION

* QTRLY J.CREW COMPARABLE SALES DECREASED 7%

* Q4 INCLUDES A BENEFIT FOR INCOME TAXES OF $64.8 MILLION Source text : (bit.ly/2pJCBWw) Further company coverage: