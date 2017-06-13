FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-J Crew says Chinos Holdings and certain subsidiaries, affiliates enter into restructuring support agreement
June 13, 2017 / 10:24 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-J Crew says Chinos Holdings and certain subsidiaries, affiliates enter into restructuring support agreement

1 Min Read

June 13 (Reuters) - J Crew Group Inc:

* J Crew Group Inc -on June 12, Chinos Holdings and certain of subsidiaries and affiliates entered into an restructuring support agreement

* J Crew Group - agreement contemplates J.Crew parties conducting series of interrelated liability management deals involving PIK notes, term loan facility

* J Crew Group -restructuring support agreement relating to series of significant liability management transactions with certain holders of outstanding PIK notes

* J Crew Group - pursuant to deals J.Crew parties, will seek to up to $190 million aggregate liquidation preference of new preference shares issued by parent Source text: (bit.ly/2siWabd) Further company coverage:

