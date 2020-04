BRIEF-J D Wetherspoon Says Around 43,000 Employees, More Than 99% Of Workforce, Have Been Furloughed

April 29 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon PLC:

* FURTHER COVID-19 UPDATE AND EQUITY PLACING

* IN SIX WEEKS TO 8 MARCH 2020, LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES INCREASED BY 3.2%

* IN WEEK TO 15 MARCH 2020, LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES DECLINED BY 4.5%

* CLOSED ITS PUBS & HOTELS, PUTTING THEM, IN EFFECT, INTO ‘HIBERNATION’ IN WHICH ONGOING COSTS, FOR EXAMPLE UTILITIES, ARE MINIMISED

* OPENING PROGRAMME BEEN STOPPED & NOT EXPECTED TO RESTART UNTIL FY22, FROM WHEN INTENDS TO OPEN ABOUT FIVE PUBS EACH YEAR

* LABOUR COSTS. AROUND 43,000 EMPLOYEES, MORE THAN 99% OF WORKFORCE, HAVE BEEN FURLOUGHED

* ON AVERAGE, PAYING 80% OF PRE-LOCKDOWN PAY LEVELS; COST TO CO OF ADDITIONAL ‘TOP-UP’ PAYMENTS IS ABOUT £0.6 MILLION PER MONTH

* THERE HAS BEEN NO HEADCOUNT REDUCTION, ALTHOUGH THAT WILL REMAIN UNDER REVIEW

* MAJORITY OF RENTAL PAYMENTS DUE IN MARCH, OTHER THAN SOME CONCESSIONS, HAVE BEEN DEFERRE

* HAS AGREED EXTENDED PAYMENT TERMS WITH MANY LANDLORDS

* BUSINESS RATES NOT BE PAYABLE FROM APRIL 2020 TO MARCH 2021, RESULTING IN CASH SAVING OF APPROXIMATELY £60 MILLION FOR THAT PERIOD

* UP TO POINT WHEN PUBS CLOSED, £34 MILLION HAD BEEN SPENT IN SECOND HALF YEAR ON NEW PUBS, FREEHOLD REVERSIONS AND REINVESTMENT

* £70 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURE, PLANNED FOR REST OF SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR, HAS BEEN DEFERRED

* NO COVENANTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BREACHED IN SHORT TERM, WITH CERTAIN COSTS BEING TREATED AS EXCEPTIONAL DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* AS A PRECAUTION, BOARD REQUESTED, AND HAS RECEIVED, SIGNED COVENANT WAIVERS FOR QUARTERS ENDING APRIL AND JULY 2020

* HAS FULLY DRAWN DOWN ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* CURRENT ASSUMPTIONS ARE THAT ITS PUBS WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL LATE JUNE 2020

* CASH BURN DURING CLOSURE PERIOD (EXCLUDING PAYMENTS TO SUPPLIERS) IS ESTIMATED AT £3 MILLION PER MONTH

* DOES NOT INTEND TO ISSUE A TRADING UPDATE ON PREVIOUSLY INDICATED DATE OF 13 MAY 2020

* AS A RESULT OF A REDUCTION IN PROFIT EXPECTATIONS, A REFUND OF CORPORATION TAX OF APPROXIMATELY £10.5 MILLION HAS BEEN RECEIVED

* EXCEPTIONAL COSTS OF £15.9 MILLION WERE INCURRED IN FIRST HALF

* EXPECTS TO BE ELIGIBLE FOR A LOAN OF UP TO £50 MILLION UNDER NEW CORONAVIRUS LARGE BUSINESS INTERRUPTION LOAN SCHEME

* WILL CONSIDER MAKING AN APPLICATION UNDER LOAN SCHEME IN DUE COURSE

* OVERHEAD EXPENDITURE HAS BEEN REDUCED FROM AN ANNUALISED RUN RATE OF £210 MILLION TO APPROXIMATELY £35 MILLION

* PAID SUPPLIERS DUE AT END OF MARCH 2020. MAJORITY, COMPRISING 83% OF SUPPLIERS, HAVE NOW BEEN PAID IN FULL

* EXTENDED PAYMENT TERMS HAVE BEEN AGREED WITH A NUMBER OF LARGER SUPPLIERS