Nov 8 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc

* ‍For 13 weeks to 29 october 2017, like-for-like sales increased by 6.1% and total sales by 4.3%​

* ‍Underlying operating margin, excluding property gains, was 8.6% for 13 weeks to 29 october 2017​

* ‍Expectations for full year operating margin are unchanged​

* ‍ "Currently anticipate a trading outcome for current financial year in line with our expectations"​