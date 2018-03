March 16 (Reuters) - J D Wetherspoon Plc:

* HY ‍LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES UP 6.1%​

* ‍HY REVENUE £830.4M (2017: £801.4M)​

* ‍EXPECTATION THAT GROWTH IN LIKE-FOR-LIKE SALES WILL BE LOWER IN NEXT SIX MONTHS​

* ‍ANTICIPATES HIGHER COSTS IN SECOND HALF OF FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍COMPANY REMAINS CAUTIOUS ABOUT SECOND HALF OF YEAR​

* ‍CURRENTLY ANTICIPATE AN UNCHANGED TRADING OUTCOME FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR​