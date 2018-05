May 2 (Reuters) - J Sainsbury PLC:

* FY UNDERLYING PRETAX PROFIT ROSE 1.4 PERCENT TO 589 MILLION STG

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 10.2 PENCEPER SHARE

* J SAINSBURY - SAYS A SEARCH PROCESS HAS BEGUN, LED BY DAME SUSAN RICE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE, TO FIND SUCCESSOR FOR DAVID TYLER AS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN