Oct 26 (Reuters) - J Smart & Co (Contractors) Plc

* FINAL DIVIDEND 2.17 PENCEPER SHARE

* TOTAL DIVIDEND 3.12 PENCEPER SHARE

* ‍THERE WILL BE NO PRIVATE HOUSING SALES THIS YEAR​

* ‍PROPERTY VALUATION LEVELS HAVE IMPROVED SINCE LAST YEAR, BUT IT REMAINS TO BE SEEN IF THIS TREND WILL CONTINUE​

* ‍IT IS LIKELY THAT UNDERLYING PROFIT WILL BE LESS THAN THIS YEAR‘S UNDERLYING PROFIT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: