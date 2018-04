April 18 (Reuters) - j2 Global Inc:

* J2 GLOBAL COMPLETES TWO ACQUISITIONS IN Q1 2018

* J2 GLOBAL INC - TERMS OF INDIVIDUAL ACQUISITIONS WERE NOT DISCLOSED

* J2 GLOBAL INC - FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: