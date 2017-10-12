FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-J2 Global Inc updates 2017 guidance
#Market News
October 12, 2017 / 2:40 PM / in 3 days

BRIEF-J2 Global Inc updates 2017 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - J2 Global Inc:

* J2 global completes two acquisitions in Q3 2017; announces two additional divestitures; updates 2017 guidance

* Says ‍terms of individual acquisitions not disclosed, financial impact to J2 not expected to be material with respect to those acquisitions​

* Says ‍for Fiscal 2017, J2 estimates that it will achieve revenues between $1.107 billion and $1.147 billion​

* Says ‍reaffirms its FY 2017 guidance for adjusted non-GAAP earnings per diluted share between $5.60 and $6.00​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.76, revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

