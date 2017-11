Nov 2 (Reuters) - J2 Global Inc:

* j2 reports third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.34

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.66

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue $273.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $272.8 million

* For fiscal 2017, co reaffirms its previously revised estimates that it will achieve revenues between $1.107 billion and $1.147 billion​