FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JA Solar Holdings Co enters into definitive agreement for going private transaction
Sections
Featured
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Tesla
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
North Korea
Injured defector's parasites and diet hint at hard life
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 17, 2017 / 2:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-JA Solar Holdings Co enters into definitive agreement for going private transaction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd

* JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. enters into definitive agreement for going private transaction

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - Will be acquired by investor consortium in all-cash deal implying an equity value of company of approximately $362.1 million​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍Buyer Group comprises Baofang Jin, chairman & CEO of co, Jinglong & its affiliates, other rollover shareholders​

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍Buyer Group intends to fund merger with a combination of debt and equity​

* JA Solar - ‍Each ordinary share of co will be cancelled and cease to exist in exchange for right to receive $1.51 in cash without interest​

* JA Solar - ‍Each ADS of co will be cancelled in exchange for right to receive $7.55 in cash without interest, except in certain circumstances​

* JA Solar - ‍Buyer Group, rollover shareholders agreed to vote all shares, adss they own, in favor of authorization, approval of merger agreement

* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd - ‍Buyer Group has delivered an executed debt commitment letter to company​

* JA Solar Holdings - ‍CSI Finance, Credit Suisse AG and other parties will provide a loan facility to fund merger in amount of $160 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.