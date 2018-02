Feb 1 (Reuters) - JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd:

* JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD - ‍CALLED AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018​

* JA SOLAR HOLDINGS - ‍ CALLED EGM TO VOTE ON PROPOSAL TO APPROVE PLAN OF MERGER AMONG JASO HOLDINGS, JASO PARENT, JASO ACQUISITION AND CO