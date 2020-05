May 19 (Reuters) - JABAL OMAR DEVELOPMENT CO:

* UPDATES ON SALE AND LEASE BACK OF THREE HOTELS AND A COMMERCIAL MARKET TO ALINMA MAKKAH REAL ESTATE FUND

* DUE TO COVID-19, CO DECIDES TO STOP RENT PAYMENT FOR PERIOD OF MAY TO NOVEMBBER WITH VALUE OF 270 MILLION RIYALS

* REQUESTED FUND MANAGER TO REFUND 172.1 MILLION RIYALS ADVANCE RENT PAID FOR PERIOD FROM MARCH 10 TO MAY 7