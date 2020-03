BRIEF-Jabil Inc Says Withdrawing FY20 Full Year Guidance

March 13 (Reuters) - Jabil Inc:

* JABIL POSTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.50

* Q2 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* Q2 REVENUE $6.1 BILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $6.16 BILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.64 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ARE WITHDRAWING OUR FY20 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

* FACTORIES WERE ADVERSELY IMPACTED BY WORKFORCE AND SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19

* “DESPITE NEAR-TERM FINANCIAL SETBACK, OUR LONG-TERM STRATEGY REMAINS UNCHANGED”

* Q2 EXPENSES DIRECTLY ASSOCIATED WITH BUSINESS INTERRUPTION CAUSED BY COVID-19 WERE ABOUT $53 MILLION