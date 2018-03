March 15 (Reuters) - Jabil Inc:

* JABIL POSTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP CORE EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES Q3 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.12 TO $0.38

* SEES Q3 CORE DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP) $0.35 TO $0.55

* SEES Q3 NET REVENUE $4.75 BILLION TO $5.05 BILLION

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.44, REVENUE VIEW $4.80 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)