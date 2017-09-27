FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jabil reports Q4 ‍core diluted EPS of $0.64
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 27, 2017 / 9:24 PM / 22 days ago

BRIEF-Jabil reports Q4 ‍core diluted EPS of $0.64

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Jabil Inc

* Jabil posts fourth quarter & fiscal year 2017 results

* Jabil inc - sees q1 2018 ‍net revenue $5.25 billion to $5.75 billion​

* Jabil inc - sees ‍q1 2018 core diluted earnings per share $0.65 to $0.91 per diluted share​

* Jabil inc - ‍expect continued revenue and core eps growth in both q1 and fiscal 2018​

* Jabil inc - ‍plan to deliver core eps of $2.60 in 2018 and $3.00 in 2019 remains on track​

* Jabil inc qtrly ‍core diluted earnings per share was $0.64​

* Sees ‍net revenue $5.25 billion to $5.75 billion for q1 of fiscal year 2018​

* Jabil inc qtrly ‍gaap diluted earnings per share was $0.25​

* Sees ‍ u.s. Gaap diluted earnings per share $0.17 to $0.49 per diluted share for q1 of fiscal year 2018​

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $2.58, revenue view $19.77 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly ‍net revenue $ 5.02 billion versus $ 4.43 billion​

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $4.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.