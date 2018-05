May 1 (Reuters) - Jack Henry & Associates Inc:

* JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES ENDS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2018 WITH 9% INCREASE IN OPERATING INCOME

* Q3 REVENUE $384.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $376.3 MILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: