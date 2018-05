BRIEF-Jack In The Box Q2 Non-GAAP Operating EPS $0.80

May 16 (Reuters) - Jack in the Box Inc:

* . REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FY 2018 EARNINGS

* Q2 NON-GAAP OPERATING EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.80

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.86 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200 MILLION SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* UPDATES GUIDANCE FOR FY 2018

* SEES FISCAL YEAR 2018 SAME-STORE SALES INCREASE OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS

* SEES Q3 FISCAL SAME-STORE SALES OF APPROXIMATELY FLAT TO UP 1.0 PERCENT AT JACK IN BOX SYSTEM RESTAURANTS

* QTRLY REVENUE $209.8 MILLION VERSUS $265.9 MILLION

* Q2 REVENUE VIEW $212.9 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: