BRIEF-Jack In The Box Q3 earnings per share $1.25 from continuing operations

* Jack In The Box Inc reports third quarter fy 2017 earnings; updates guidance for fy 2017; declares quarterly cash dividend

* Q3 earnings per share $1.25 from continuing operations

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.99 from continuing operations excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jack In The Box Inc sees Q4 same-store sales of flat to down 2.0 percent at Jack In Box System restaurants

* Jack In The Box Inc Sees Q4 fiscal year 2017 same-store sales of flat to down 2.0 percent at qdoba company restaurants

* Jack in the box inc sees fiscal year 2017 same-store sales increase of approximately 0.5 percent at Jack In Box System restaurants

* Jack In The Box Inc sees fiscal year 2017 same-store sales decrease of approximately 2.0 to 2.5 percent at Qdoba company restaurants

* Jack In The Box Inc sees FY capital expenditures of approximately $80 to $90 million

* Jack In The Box Inc qtrly revenues $357.8 million versus $368.9 million

* Jack In The Box Inc qtrly revenues $357.8 million versus $368.9 million

* Q3 revenue view $359.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S