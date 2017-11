BRIEF-Jack In The Box Reports Q4 EPS $1.02 From Continuing Operations

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Jack In The Box Inc:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER FY 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.02 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.73 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.89 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* - RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF $2.8 MILLION, OR APPROXIMATELY $0.06 PER DILUTED SHARE, WERE RECORDED DURING Q4 OF FISCAL 2017

* - TOTAL RESTRUCTURING CHARGES IN Q4 2017 INCLUDED $3.6 MILLION RELATED TO EVALUATION OF POTENTIAL ALTERNATIVES WITH RESPECT TO QDOBA

* - CURRENTLY HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LETTERS OF INTENT WITH FRANCHISEES TO SELL 32 ADDITIONAL RESTAURANTS

* - JACK IN BOX SYSTEM SAME-STORE SALES DECREASED 1.0 PERCENT FOR QUARTER

* - HURRICANE HARVEY NEGATIVELY IMPACTED CO, FRANCHISE & SYSTEM SAME-STORE SALES BY 40, 20 AND 30 BASIS POINTS, RESPECTIVELY, IN Q4

* - QDOBA SAME-STORE SALES DECREASED 2.1 PERCENT SYSTEM-WIDE AND DECREASED 4.0 PERCENT FOR COMPANY RESTAURANTS IN Q4