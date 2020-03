BRIEF-Jack Ma Foundation And Alibaba Foundation Donate To Seven More Countries In Asia To Fight Covid-19

March 29 (Reuters) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:

* JACK MA FOUNDATION AND ALIBABA FOUNDATION DONATE TO SEVEN MORE COUNTRIES IN ASIA TO FIGHT COVID-19

* ALIBABA GROUP - DONATIONS OF ESSENTIAL MEDICAL SUPPLIES TO COUNTRIES, NAMELY AZERBAIJAN, BHUTAN, INDIA, KAZAKHSTAN, KYRGYZSTAN, UZBEKISTAN AND VIETNAM

* ALIBABA GROUP - COLLECTIVELY, SEVEN COUNTRIES WILL RECEIVE TOTAL OF 1.7 MILLION FACE MASKS, 165,000 TEST KITS, PROTECTIVE CLOTHING AND MEDICAL EQUIPMENTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: