June 10 (Reuters) - BIOLASE Inc:

* JACK W. SCHULER REPORTS A 20.54% STAKE IN BIOLASE INC AS OF JUNE 8, 2020 - SEC FILING

* JACK W. SCHULER PREVIOUSLY HELD A 31.17% STAKE IN BIOLASE INC AS OF MAY 13, 2020