Oct 16 (Reuters) - Jackpotjoy Plc:

* JACKPOTJOY PLC - ‍ANDY MCIVER IS TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER​

* JACKPOTJOY PLC - ‍NEIL GOULDEN, CURRENTLY CHAIRMAN OF COMPANY, WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN​

* JACKPOTJOY PLC - ‍"ANDY WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL 31 JANUARY 2018​"