March 20 (Reuters) - Jackpotjoy Plc:

* ‍FY GAMING REVENUE 304.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 266.9​ MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* ‍FY ADJUSTED EBITDA 108.6 MILLION STG VERSUS 102.2​ MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* ‍2018 FINANCIAL YEAR HAS SEEN A SOLID START WITH A HEALTHY DOUBLE-DIGIT PROGRESSION IN GROUP REVENUES​