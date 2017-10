Sept 29 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Jacobs announces sale of its interest in Neste Jacobs Oy

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - ‍Purchase price has not been disclosed​

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - ‍Sold its 40 pct interest in Neste Jacobs Oy to Neste Corporation​

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - ‍After this transaction, Neste holds all shares in Neste Jacobs Oy​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: