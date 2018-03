March 13 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* JACOBS ENGINEERING - ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WHEREBY CO AGREED TO ISSUE & SELL IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT $500 MILLION IN SENIOR NOTES IN THREE SERIES

* JACOBS ENGINEERING SAYS ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF SENIOR NOTES TO REPAY CERTAIN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS​ - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2tGiCNH) Further company coverage: