BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.98
November 21, 2017 / 11:58 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.98

Reuters Staff

Nov 21 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc reports earnings for fiscal 2017

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.98

* Q4 earnings per share $0.78

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.82 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue $2.7 billion versus I/B/E/S view $2.6 billion

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - ‍backlog of $19.8 billion at year end, up $1.2 billion versus. Prior quarter and over $1.0 billion a year ago​

* Jacobs engineering group inc - sees ‍fiscal year 2018 adjusted EPS (excluding impacts from CH2M acquisition) in range of $3.25 to $3.60​

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - ‍on track to close CH2M acquisition mid-December 2017​

* FY2018 earnings per share view $3.44 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

