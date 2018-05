BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering Group Reports Q2 Adjusted Earnings Per Share Of $1.00

May 8 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.87 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 REVENUE $3.9 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $3.63 BILLION

* BACKLOG OF $26.5 BILLION AT END OF Q2 2018

* INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 GAAP EPS AND ADJUSTED. EPS INCLUDE A $0.09 NEGATIVE IMPACT RELATED TO A LEGAL MATTER

* CONFIDENT IN ABILITY TO SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE NET DEBT IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL 2019

* TRACKING ON PLAN TO ACHIEVE COST SYNERGIES FROM CH2M ACQUISITION

* JACOBS ENGINEERING - REMAIN COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING RUN-RATE OF $150 MILLION OF NET COST SYNERGIES BY END OF FISCAL 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: