Oct 24 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* JACOBS SELECTED FOR COPPER CATHODE PRODUCTION FACILITY PRE-FEASIBILITY STUDY IN PERU

* JACOBS ENGINEERING - AS PER CONTRACT, CO WILL PROVIDE CAPEX AND OPERATING EXPENDITURE ESTIMATES TO TECK AND AURUBIS FOR DETERMINING PROJECT PRE-FEASIBILITY​

* JACOBS ENGINEERING - CO SELECTED BY TECK RESOURCES LIMITED AND AURUBIS AG TO PERFORM PFS FOR A PROPOSED COPPER CATHODE PRODUCTION FACILITY IN PERU​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: