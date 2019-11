Nov 12 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut AG:

* EQS-NEWS: JACOBS HOLDING ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF SHARES IN BARRY CALLEBAUT WITH ONTARIO TEACHERS’ PENSION PLAN AND SALE OF ADDITIONAL BARRY CALLEBAUT SHARES BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING

* SHARES PLACED AT 1,915 FRANCS PER SHARE IN ACCELERATED BOOK BUILDING, SAYS JACOBS HOLDING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)