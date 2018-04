April 11 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc:

* JACOBS RECEIVES CONTRACT EXTENSION AT NASA JOHNSON SPACE CENTER

* YEAR OPTION WITH POTENTIAL VALUE OF $437.5 MILLION, BRINGING TOTAL VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $1.46 BILLION

* CONTRACT OPTION BEGINS IN MAY AND EXTENDS PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE THROUGH APRIL 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: