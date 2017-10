Sept 28 (Reuters) - Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Jacobs wins US Air Force communication, navigation, surveillance/air traffic management software contract

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - contract is valued at $34.6 million over five years if all options are exercised

* Jacobs Engineering Group Inc - contract work will be primarily performed at Jacobs Software Engineering Center in Nashua, NH