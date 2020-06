June 30 (Reuters) - Jacobson Pharma Corporation Ltd :

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$215.6 MILLION, DOWN ABOUT 13.9%

* FY REVENUE ABOUT HK$1,571.5 MILLION, UP ABOUT 6.3%

* RECOMMENDS FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK2.5 CENTS PER SHARE