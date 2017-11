Nov 8 (Reuters) - JACQUES BOGART SA:

* 9-MONTH TOTAL REVENUE EUR ‍​90.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 74.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE EUR ‍​27.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 21.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ITS CAPACITY TO GENERATE GROWTH OF REVENUE AND OPERATING RESULT IN FY‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)