BRIEF-Jacques Bogart Gives An Update On Coronavirus

March 19 (Reuters) - JACQUES BOGART SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP’S ONLINE DISTRIBUTION ACTIVITIES REMAIN OPERATIONAL IN BELGIUM AND ISRAEL

* ON CORONAVIRUS: STRATEGIC TEAMS, ESPECIALLY MANAGEMENT, REMAIN IN TELEWORK

* WITH VERY LITTLE PRESENCE IN CHINA AND IN TRAVEL RETAIL, THE “BRANDS” ACTIVITY WAS ONLY SLIGHTLY IMPACTED BY FIRST MONTHS OF CRISIS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CLOSED ITS 32 STORES IN FRANCE ON MONDAY 16 MARCH 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP’S SOLID FINANCIAL BASE WILL BE AN UNDENIABLE ASSET IN THE MANAGEMENT OF THIS UNEXPECTED CRISIS

* GROUP HAS INTRODUCED PARTIAL UNEMPLOYMENT FOR ALL EMPLOYEES IN FRANCE, GERMANY, BELGIUM AND LUXEMBOURG AND PROVIDES FOR A SPECIAL AID FUND

* ON CORONAVIRUS: EARLIER THIS WEEK SHUT DOWN ITS PLANTS IN PRODUCTION OF PACY SUR EURE AND MOURENX Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)